Minnesota Immigration Crackdown Sparks Tension and Protest

Tensions escalated in Minnesota as federal immigration enforcement intensified, provoking daily protests throughout January. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey criticized the idea of deploying active-duty soldiers, labeling it unconstitutional, while urging a peaceful protest to avoid military intervention.

Post office workers, taking to the streets on their day off, voiced opposition, citing the dangerous tactics of immigration officers. The Pentagon is readying 1,500 soldiers for potential deployment under the rarely-used Insurrection Act if invoked by President Trump.

A federal judge ruled to restrict immigration officers from detaining or using tear gas on peaceful protesters, which has intensified the focus on constitutional rights amid the ongoing unrest in Minnesota.

