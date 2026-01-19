Left Menu

Minnesota Immigration Crackdown Sparks Tension and Protest

Tensions rise in Minnesota as federal immigration enforcement intensifies, prompting daily protests. Minneapolis Mayor and postal workers oppose military intervention and the immigration crackdown. The Pentagon ordered troops to prepare for deployment. A federal court ruling restricts the detention of peaceful protesters, emphasizing constitutional rights.

Updated: 19-01-2026 01:28 IST
Tensions escalated in Minnesota as federal immigration enforcement intensified, provoking daily protests throughout January. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey criticized the idea of deploying active-duty soldiers, labeling it unconstitutional, while urging a peaceful protest to avoid military intervention.

Post office workers, taking to the streets on their day off, voiced opposition, citing the dangerous tactics of immigration officers. The Pentagon is readying 1,500 soldiers for potential deployment under the rarely-used Insurrection Act if invoked by President Trump.

A federal judge ruled to restrict immigration officers from detaining or using tear gas on peaceful protesters, which has intensified the focus on constitutional rights amid the ongoing unrest in Minnesota.

(With inputs from agencies.)

