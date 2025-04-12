Tensions Escalate at LoC: A Tragic Encounter and a Plea for Peace

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was tragically killed during an encounter with terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector, officials reported on Saturday. Troops detected a group of heavily armed terrorists near a stream on Friday night, prompting a fierce gunfight.

During the clash, the JCO sustained injuries and later succumbed. Reinforcements have been deployed, and the area has been cordoned off as search operations continue. This incident follows a previous attack in the same area involving an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that claimed the lives of two Army personnel.

In response, the Indian Army lodged a formal protest and engaged in peace talks with their Pakistani counterparts to address border management issues. These recent tensions arise despite a rare ceasefire violation since the renewed agreement in February 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)