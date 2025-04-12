Left Menu

Tensions Escalate at LoC: A Tragic Encounter and a Plea for Peace

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed in an encounter with terrorists along the LoC in Akhnoor. Despite thwarting the infiltration, tensions remain high, following previous incidents and recent peace talks between India and Pakistan over border management and ceasefire violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was tragically killed during an encounter with terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector, officials reported on Saturday. Troops detected a group of heavily armed terrorists near a stream on Friday night, prompting a fierce gunfight.

During the clash, the JCO sustained injuries and later succumbed. Reinforcements have been deployed, and the area has been cordoned off as search operations continue. This incident follows a previous attack in the same area involving an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that claimed the lives of two Army personnel.

In response, the Indian Army lodged a formal protest and engaged in peace talks with their Pakistani counterparts to address border management issues. These recent tensions arise despite a rare ceasefire violation since the renewed agreement in February 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

