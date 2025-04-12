Clash in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Confront Naxalites

In a tense encounter on Saturday morning, security forces engaged with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to a senior police official.

The confrontation erupted around 9 am amidst a forest in the Indravati National Park zone, where security personnel were conducting an anti-Naxalite operation.

As of now, the exchange of gunfire persists, with additional information anticipated from the ongoing operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)