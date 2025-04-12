Clash in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Confront Naxalites
A fierce encounter unfolded between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, resulting in an ongoing gunfight. The skirmish began in the Indravati National Park area during an anti-Naxalite operation by security forces. Further details about the incident are yet to be revealed.
In a tense encounter on Saturday morning, security forces engaged with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to a senior police official.
The confrontation erupted around 9 am amidst a forest in the Indravati National Park zone, where security personnel were conducting an anti-Naxalite operation.
As of now, the exchange of gunfire persists, with additional information anticipated from the ongoing operation.
