Clash in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Confront Naxalites

A fierce encounter unfolded between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, resulting in an ongoing gunfight. The skirmish began in the Indravati National Park area during an anti-Naxalite operation by security forces. Further details about the incident are yet to be revealed.

Updated: 12-04-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:00 IST
Clash in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Confront Naxalites
In a tense encounter on Saturday morning, security forces engaged with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, according to a senior police official.

The confrontation erupted around 9 am amidst a forest in the Indravati National Park zone, where security personnel were conducting an anti-Naxalite operation.

As of now, the exchange of gunfire persists, with additional information anticipated from the ongoing operation.

