Chhattisgarh's Naxalite Showdown: A Bitter Encounter

In a significant development, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district neutralized two Naxalites during an encounter on Saturday morning, according to police sources.

The gunfight erupted around 9 a.m. in the dense forests of Indravati National Park as security personnel conducted a planned anti-Naxalite operation, stated a senior official.

With the recovery of two bodies from the site, this incident raises the toll to 137 Naxalites killed in various encounters across the state this year. Most of the operations occurred in the Bastar division, which includes Bijapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)