Chhattisgarh's Naxalite Showdown: A Bitter Encounter

In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces during an anti-Naxalite operation. The operation took place in Indravati National Park, with 137 Naxalites slain in separate encounters in the state this year, 121 in Bastar division, including Bijapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district neutralized two Naxalites during an encounter on Saturday morning, according to police sources.

The gunfight erupted around 9 a.m. in the dense forests of Indravati National Park as security personnel conducted a planned anti-Naxalite operation, stated a senior official.

With the recovery of two bodies from the site, this incident raises the toll to 137 Naxalites killed in various encounters across the state this year. Most of the operations occurred in the Bastar division, which includes Bijapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

