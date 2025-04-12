Left Menu

Maharashtra's PESA Team Reviews Tribal Development Progress in Thane

A Maharashtra PESA Cell team, led by Director Shekhar Shankar Sawant, visited gram panchayats in Thane to evaluate tribal development initiatives funded by the 5% Direct Fund Scheme under PESA. The team focused on assessing the implementation of PESA rules and identifying governance challenges in Scheduled Areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 13:53 IST
A mission to enhance tribal development in Thane district saw the Maharashtra PESA Cell team reviewing local initiatives. Their focus? The 5% Direct Fund Scheme. According to officials, the exercise aimed to ensure the effective use of resources dedicated to improving governance in areas covered by the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act of 1996.

The two-day evaluation, led by Shekhar Shankar Sawant, director of the PESA Cell from the Rural Development Department in Pune, spanned multiple locations, namely Shirol and Kasara Khurd gram panchayats. The team scrutinized village documentation and noted the progress of ongoing projects.

Core agenda items included reviewing the status of the PESA rule implementation and overcoming administrative hurdles. By addressing these, the team aimed to streamline governance in these Scheduled Areas, fostering an environment that supports the needs of the local tribal population.

