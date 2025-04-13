Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Itaura Village: A Tale of Enmity and Violence

A 30-year-old man named Devi Shankar was allegedly murdered over an old enmity in Itaura village. His body was then attempted to be burned. The incident occurred on Saturday night, and the police have launched an investigation, with a forensic team collecting evidence and an FIR being registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-04-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 13:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing incident unfolded in Itaura village as a 30-year-old man, Devi Shankar, tragically lost his life allegedly due to an old enmity. The violent event took place on Saturday night, sparking a police investigation. Devi Shankar, a Dalit, reportedly went to work at the accused's house where he met his untimely demise.

DCP Vivek Chandra Yadav confirmed that an attempt was made to burn the deceased's body. The police responded swiftly to the crime scene, and a forensic team worked diligently to collect crucial evidence.

Efforts are underway to bring the perpetrator to justice as an FIR is being registered. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning, highlighting the grim reality of caste-related conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

