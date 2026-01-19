Delhi LG inaugurates 'European-style cafe' at Yamuna Sports Complex

The LG Cup final was held on Monday at the DDA's Yamuna Sports Complex, where Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also inaugurated a cafe.

The event, organised by the Delhi Development Authority, featured competitions in football, archery, and shooting, drawing athletes from across the country.

Saxena presented medals to the winners and lauded the role of sports in youth development.

''The LG Cup reflects Delhi's growing sporting ecosystem and the commitment of DDA towards providing world-class infrastructure and opportunities to young athletes,'' he said.

At the event, Saxena inaugurated a ''European-style cafe'' at the Yamuna Sports Complex.

''Facilities like these enhance the sporting experience and make our complexes more vibrant community spaces,'' a DDA official said in a statement.

The LG Cup Football tournament was held from January 12 to 16 at the DDA Sports Complex in Dwarka and saw participation from 12 teams in men's and women's categories, the DDA said.

''Archery competitions were held at Yamuna Sports Complex from January 16 to 17, with 94 archers from 13 states, including international-level players,'' it said in the statement.

Shooting events at Siri Fort Sports Complex recorded participation from 155 shooters.

Anuj Kumar Chaudhari and Sanvi Kansal won the ISSF air rifle and air pistol titles, respectively.

