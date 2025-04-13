Left Menu

Daring Heist Near Maharashtra's Power Corridors

An unknown thief broke into a house in Nagpur, stealing valuables worth Rs 1.75 lakh while the owner was away. The theft occurred near Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s residence. The incident, involving the theft of cash and jewelry, led to a police case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions.

In a daring break-in, an unidentified individual decamped with valuables totaling Rs 1.75 lakh from a residence in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The theft took place close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's family home, adding a layer of intrigue to the incident.

The targeted home belongs to Rajendra Shridhar Gharpute, aged 64, who was away in Bengaluru during the incident on April 11. The burglar made off with 300 US dollars alongside jewellery and cash amounting to Rs 1.25 lakh.

The crime came to the attention of authorities on Saturday, prompting a case registration under sections 305(a) and other relevant clauses of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The incident has prompted increased vigilance in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

