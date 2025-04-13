Building Bridges: US and Pakistan Forge Stronger Ties Amid Terrorism Challenges

Pakistan's role as a staunch opponent of global terrorism was emphasized as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi engaged with a visiting US Congressional delegation. Discussions centered on advancing cooperation in crucial areas including economy, trade, and counter-terrorism, according to officials.

The US Congressional delegation, led by key figures such as Jack Bergman and Thomas Richard Suozzi, acknowledged Pakistan's sacrifices in combating terrorism. The delegation's visit marks a pivotal moment in bilateral relations, urging a strategic revamp based on mutual trust and development.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal underscored the importance of a new equilibrium in Pak-US relations. He highlighted shared challenges like refugee burdens and climate impacts, advocating for educational collaboration and infrastructure development to strengthen ties.

