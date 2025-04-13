Pastor Arrested for Alleged Assault Under POCSO Act

In a disturbing development, police have arrested a 37-year-old pastor on charges of sexually assaulting two minor girls last year. John Jebaraj, serving at Kings Generation Church, was detained in Kerala's Idukki district by a dedicated team before being transferred to Coimbatore, according to police sources.

The arrest follows revelations that Jebaraj allegedly assaulted the victims during a function at his residence. A senior police official confirmed the arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This has again highlighted concerns about child safety, especially in trusted community settings.

The shocking incident only recently came to light, thanks to a vigilant family member of one of the victims who reported the matter to the authorities. The case underscores the importance of community vigilance and swift legal action in protecting vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)