Arson Attack on Pennsylvania Governor's Residence

Cody Balmer, a 38-year-old man, is in custody for an arson attack on the Pennsylvania Governor's residence. The incident occurred on Saturday night, where homemade incendiary devices were involved. State police apprehended Balmer on Sunday in the Harrisburg area after he entered and exited the residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 03:05 IST
Pennsylvania state authorities announced at a Sunday press conference that Cody Balmer has been apprehended in connection with an arson attack on Governor Josh Shapiro's Harrisburg residence. Balmer, 38, was taken into custody after the late-night incident on Saturday.

According to the state police commissioner, Balmer possessed homemade incendiary devices and managed to enter the governor's residence before leaving the scene. His capture followed a swift investigation and he was located in the Harrisburg area.

The incident has raised concerns about the security measures in place at the governor's residence. Authorities are continuing their investigation to understand the motive and ensure the safety of public officials.

