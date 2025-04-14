Honoring Ambedkar: The Architect of Unity

Senior Supreme Court Judge B R Gavai on Monday honored Bhim Rao Ambedkar, acknowledging his indispensable role in crafting the Indian Constitution. Judge Gavai emphasized that the nation remains forever indebted to Ambedkar for his lasting impact.

Justice Gavai highlighted Ambedkar's ideology and vision, citing them as critical factors in maintaining the country's unity. According to Gavai, India's status as a strong, progressive, and rapidly developing nation is a testament to Ambedkar's foresight.

Remembered for his relentless struggle to uplift marginalized communities, Ambedkar was born in 1891 into a Dalit family. A brilliant scholar who pursued higher education abroad, he became India's first law minister and passed away in 1956, leaving behind a legacy of empowerment and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)