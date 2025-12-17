Farmers' Fury: Opposition Against Ethanol Plant Escalates

Farmers gathered at a 'mahapanchayat' in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, to voice their objections to a proposed ethanol plant in Tibbi. Led by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and supported by local Congress representatives, the farmers demanded the cancellation of the plant's MoU, citing concerns over pollution and groundwater contamination.

Tensions have been high since a conflict between farmers and police occurred on December 10, following the commencement of the factory's boundary wall construction. During the recent protest, security was heightened, and communication services were restricted to prevent any further incidents.

Government officials reassured protesters of a comprehensive review of the situation by a specially formed committee, but the farmers remained firm, insisting that their struggle would persist until their demands were met.

(With inputs from agencies.)