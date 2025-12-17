MP Deepender Hooda's Masked Protest: A Call for Air Pollution Dialogue

In a striking move to draw attention to air pollution's severe effects, Congress MP Deepender Hooda donned a special air filter mask in the Parliament House complex on Wednesday.

Hooda's gesture served as a symbolic protest, urging immediate government action on the pressing issue affecting Haryana and Delhi-NCR residents. He emphasized that ignoring the problem endangers public health and criticized the government's reluctance to initiate a debate in Parliament.

Hooda called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, and affected states' chief ministers to take accountability. He insisted on a comprehensive parliamentary discussion to develop a viable solution, pledging his support to any constructive governmental initiative addressing the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)