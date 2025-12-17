MP Deepender Hooda's Masked Protest: A Call for Air Pollution Dialogue
Congress MP Deepender Hooda wore an air filter mask in Parliament to protest air pollution and push for government action. He criticized the government's refusal to discuss the issue, urging for a detailed parliamentary debate and involvement of all stakeholders for a concrete solution.
In a striking move to draw attention to air pollution's severe effects, Congress MP Deepender Hooda donned a special air filter mask in the Parliament House complex on Wednesday.
Hooda's gesture served as a symbolic protest, urging immediate government action on the pressing issue affecting Haryana and Delhi-NCR residents. He emphasized that ignoring the problem endangers public health and criticized the government's reluctance to initiate a debate in Parliament.
Hooda called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, and affected states' chief ministers to take accountability. He insisted on a comprehensive parliamentary discussion to develop a viable solution, pledging his support to any constructive governmental initiative addressing the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
