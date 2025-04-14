EU Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Iran's Hostage Policy

The European Union's foreign ministers have enacted sanctions targeting seven Iranian individuals and two organizations, in response to what the bloc has identified as state-sponsored hostage-taking of EU citizens. These sanctions include freezes on European assets and travel restrictions for those identified.

The sanctioned list, revealed by Reuters, encompasses Tehran's Evin prison director and several prominent judicial figures. Also named is the primary detention facility in Shiraz. This move comes amidst growing concerns over Iran's detention of dual nationals and foreigners on espionage charges, with at least 20 European nationals reportedly affected.

France has taken a leading stance on this issue, describing the conditions of detained citizens as akin to torture and preparing to file a complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot commented on the necessity of these sanctions, highlighting the urgency in addressing the appalling conditions faced by French and European detainees.

