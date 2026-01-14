Cross-Border Tensions: Kurdish Fighters and Iran's Revolutionary Guards
Kurdish separatist groups attempted to cross from Iraq into Iran amidst protests against the Tehran regime. Iran's Revolutionary Guards clashed with fighters as Turkey warned Iran of the threat. The U.S. has been accused of inciting protests, with a reported 2,600 deaths resulting from crackdowns.
In a bid to exploit ongoing protests in Iran, armed Kurdish separatist groups reportedly attempted to cross the border from Iraq, according to sources speaking to Reuters. This development highlights the foreign motivation to destabilize the region amidst local unrest.
An Iranian official disclosed that Turkey's intelligence agency had alerted Tehran about the impending threat, prompting Iran's Revolutionary Guards to engage the Kurdish fighters. The guards, known for their role in quelling previous disturbances, view this incursion as a deliberate attempt to sow chaos.
Neither Turkey's MIT nor Ankara's presidency have commented on the situation. However, both Turkey and Iran recognize the potential for heightened regional conflict, exacerbated by foreign interventions. Additionally, a rights group claims extensive casualties among Iranian protesters, spurred by the U.S.'s alleged involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
