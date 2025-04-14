Left Menu

Royal Reassurance: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar Eases Land Claim Fears in Siddayyanapura

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar assured Siddayyanapura residents that they need not fear losing their land despite her family's claim. The issue arose after the state government's move to declare the village a revenue area. Wadiyar emphasized her non-intervention, providing residents with peace of mind.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the Mysuru royal family has calmed the residents of Siddayyanapura in Chamarajanagar district, declaring that they need not worry about losing their land despite her family's claim.

The uncertainties emerged when over 4,500 acres were asserted to belong to the royal family based on a 1951 agreement. As the state proceeded to declare the area a revenue village, a letter was sent by Wadiyar to local officials to address the matter, creating panic among villagers.

Reassuring them, Wadiyar stated there will be no effort to retake the land, even if documents favor the royal family. She criticized local authorities for not updating her and vowed non-intervention, thus ensuring residents' security without any government involvement.

