Tariffs Cast Shadows Over Barbie Dreams in Spain

In Gijon, Spain, surrounded by her extensive Barbie collection, TikTok influencer Noemi de Lama, known as Mistik, has alerted followers to a looming price hike. The increase is attributed to U.S. tariffs likely inflating costs by a fifth or more, affecting collectors and fans alike.

The tariffs, part of broader inflationary trends, stem from Donald Trump's trade policies, specifically targeting goods imported from China where many Barbie dolls are manufactured. De Lama highlights that these tariffs reflect a wider price surge not limited to luxury items.

Meanwhile, in San Vicente del Raspeig, toy store owner Gloria Diez echoes concerns over the financial burden on consumers. She emphasizes that global market instabilities inevitably trickle down to the end customer, impacting both merchants and buyers as producers shift costs down the supply chain.

