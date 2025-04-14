Tension in Gokulpuri Over Fatal Stabbing Sparks Controversy

Heightened tensions gripped northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area as security was reinforced following the tragic stabbing of 19-year-old Himanshu. This escalation came in response to protests by various Hindu groups demanding justice for the victim.

The accused, Shahrukh Khan and Sahil Khan, brothers aged 19 and 20, were swiftly arrested by police mere hours after the incident occurred on the evening of April 8. The motive, according to police sources, is linked to Himanshu's romantic involvement with the sister of the accused.

Despite the arrests, unrest persists, fueled by ongoing threats against the victim's family and the elusive presence of a potential accomplice. Local leaders emphasize the need for comprehensive justice to ease the community's anguish.

(With inputs from agencies.)