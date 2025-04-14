Left Menu

Tension in Gokulpuri Over Fatal Stabbing Sparks Controversy

Security in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area was heightened following protests over the stabbing of 19-year-old Himanshu by two brothers, Shahrukh Khan and Sahil Khan. The incident stemmed from a romantic relationship that incited the siblings' fury. Despite arrests, tensions remain high and threats were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:31 IST
Tension in Gokulpuri Over Fatal Stabbing Sparks Controversy
stabbing
  • Country:
  • India

Heightened tensions gripped northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area as security was reinforced following the tragic stabbing of 19-year-old Himanshu. This escalation came in response to protests by various Hindu groups demanding justice for the victim.

The accused, Shahrukh Khan and Sahil Khan, brothers aged 19 and 20, were swiftly arrested by police mere hours after the incident occurred on the evening of April 8. The motive, according to police sources, is linked to Himanshu's romantic involvement with the sister of the accused.

Despite the arrests, unrest persists, fueled by ongoing threats against the victim's family and the elusive presence of a potential accomplice. Local leaders emphasize the need for comprehensive justice to ease the community's anguish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025