Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Upholds ECI's Scrutiny Process for Candidate Nominations

The Calcutta High Court affirmed the existing checks and balances in the Election Commission of India's process for scrutinizing nominations in parliamentary and assembly polls. The court dismissed a PIL requesting a new verification process, highlighting this as a legislative matter beyond judicial powers under Article 226.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:42 IST
Calcutta High Court Upholds ECI's Scrutiny Process for Candidate Nominations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has reiterated its support for the Election Commission of India's (ECI) stringent measures in vetting candidate nominations for parliamentary and assembly elections.

In addressing a public interest litigation (PIL) plea seeking a revised verification process, the court stated that implementing such changes falls under legislative purview and cannot be mandated by judicial authority as per Article 226 of the Constitution.

While disposing of the PIL concerning the issue of foreign nationals allegedly obtaining Indian citizenship for electoral participation, the court affirmed the citizens' right to challenge candidate nominations based on citizenship validations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025