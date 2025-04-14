Calcutta High Court Upholds ECI's Scrutiny Process for Candidate Nominations

The Calcutta High Court has reiterated its support for the Election Commission of India's (ECI) stringent measures in vetting candidate nominations for parliamentary and assembly elections.

In addressing a public interest litigation (PIL) plea seeking a revised verification process, the court stated that implementing such changes falls under legislative purview and cannot be mandated by judicial authority as per Article 226 of the Constitution.

While disposing of the PIL concerning the issue of foreign nationals allegedly obtaining Indian citizenship for electoral participation, the court affirmed the citizens' right to challenge candidate nominations based on citizenship validations.

