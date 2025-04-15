Mental Health Concerns in Salman Khan Threat Case
A man in Gujarat allegedly threatened actor Salman Khan, but police found him mentally unstable. The 26-year-old sent a bomb threat via WhatsApp, prompting Mumbai police to investigate and issue a notice. Previously, Khan faced threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading to increased security measures.
A 26-year-old man from a village in Gujarat's Vadodara district has been traced by police after allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Authorities have identified the individual as mentally unstable.
The threat was conveyed through a WhatsApp message sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police's helpline, which stated the man's intention to bomb Khan's car and attack his residence. This prompted the Mumbai police to beef up security around Khan's Bandra home.
Further investigation revealed the man's location in Waghodia taluka, and although a notice to appear was issued, his ongoing mental treatment raises concerns. Salman Khan has faced multiple threats, including from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Following these incidents, Khan was granted Y-Plus security protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
