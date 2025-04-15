Left Menu

Mental Health Concerns in Salman Khan Threat Case

A man in Gujarat allegedly threatened actor Salman Khan, but police found him mentally unstable. The 26-year-old sent a bomb threat via WhatsApp, prompting Mumbai police to investigate and issue a notice. Previously, Khan faced threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading to increased security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:29 IST
Mental Health Concerns in Salman Khan Threat Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man from a village in Gujarat's Vadodara district has been traced by police after allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Authorities have identified the individual as mentally unstable.

The threat was conveyed through a WhatsApp message sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police's helpline, which stated the man's intention to bomb Khan's car and attack his residence. This prompted the Mumbai police to beef up security around Khan's Bandra home.

Further investigation revealed the man's location in Waghodia taluka, and although a notice to appear was issued, his ongoing mental treatment raises concerns. Salman Khan has faced multiple threats, including from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Following these incidents, Khan was granted Y-Plus security protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025