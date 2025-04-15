Tamil Nadu Takes Stand for State Autonomy
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced the formation of a panel led by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate state autonomy issues. The committee will explore the relationship between the central and state governments and report findings by January 2026, with a final report due in two years.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move for state autonomy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced the formation of a dedicated panel led by a retired Supreme Court judge. This decision comes amid claims that the central government is slowly eroding state's rights.
The high-level committee, chaired by former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph, will closely examine the dynamics between the Union and state governments, aiming to safeguard state autonomy. In a statement made to the state Assembly, Chief Minister Stalin stated that the panel would deliver its interim findings by January 2026, with a comprehensive report expected within two years.
Comprising respected figures such as former bureaucrat Ashok Vardhan Shetty and former State Planning Commission vice-chairman M Naganathan, the committee is tasked with assessing legal frameworks to potentially reclaim subjects transferred from the State List to the Concurrent List. Stalin highlighted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) as an example of central overreach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Panel Pushes for IAS Accountability and Recruitment Reforms
Unopposed Elections to Delhi Assembly's Financial Panels Announced
IDFC FIRST Bank Authorized to Disburse Central Government Pensions
Parliamentary Panel Calls for Urgent Reforms in MGNREGA and NSAP
Gehlot Criticizes Central Government's Waqf Amendment Bill