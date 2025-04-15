Tamil Nadu Takes Stand for State Autonomy

In a significant move for state autonomy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced the formation of a dedicated panel led by a retired Supreme Court judge. This decision comes amid claims that the central government is slowly eroding state's rights.

The high-level committee, chaired by former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph, will closely examine the dynamics between the Union and state governments, aiming to safeguard state autonomy. In a statement made to the state Assembly, Chief Minister Stalin stated that the panel would deliver its interim findings by January 2026, with a comprehensive report expected within two years.

Comprising respected figures such as former bureaucrat Ashok Vardhan Shetty and former State Planning Commission vice-chairman M Naganathan, the committee is tasked with assessing legal frameworks to potentially reclaim subjects transferred from the State List to the Concurrent List. Stalin highlighted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) as an example of central overreach.

