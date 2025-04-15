Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Takes Stand for State Autonomy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced the formation of a panel led by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate state autonomy issues. The committee will explore the relationship between the central and state governments and report findings by January 2026, with a final report due in two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:09 IST
Tamil Nadu Takes Stand for State Autonomy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for state autonomy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced the formation of a dedicated panel led by a retired Supreme Court judge. This decision comes amid claims that the central government is slowly eroding state's rights.

The high-level committee, chaired by former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph, will closely examine the dynamics between the Union and state governments, aiming to safeguard state autonomy. In a statement made to the state Assembly, Chief Minister Stalin stated that the panel would deliver its interim findings by January 2026, with a comprehensive report expected within two years.

Comprising respected figures such as former bureaucrat Ashok Vardhan Shetty and former State Planning Commission vice-chairman M Naganathan, the committee is tasked with assessing legal frameworks to potentially reclaim subjects transferred from the State List to the Concurrent List. Stalin highlighted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) as an example of central overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025