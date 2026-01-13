Left Menu

Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UAE Severance

Amid Somalia's decision to cut ties with UAE, three self-governing regions dismissed the move, stressing sustained relations with the Gulf nation. The central government accuses the UAE of undermining sovereignty, while the regions prioritize longstanding ties. Amidst diplomatic tensions, UAE’s influence across Africa remains potent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Somalia's central government faces a diplomatic dilemma as three autonomous regions defy its decision to sever ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The federal government annulled agreements with the UAE, citing sovereignty concerns over the Gulf nation's involvement in training military forces and investing in infrastructure.

Regional governments in Somaliland, Puntland, and Jubbaland have rejected the central administration's decision, insisting on maintaining their own relationships with the UAE. These regions have historically benefitted from UAE investments, particularly in ports and military facilities, enhancing their economic and security landscapes.

The UAE, a prominent player in the Horn of Africa, has been instrumental in fostering regional stability through economic investments and military aid. Despite Somalia's pivot, regional leaders emphasize continuity in agreements with the UAE, highlighting ongoing support in military logistics and development projects.

