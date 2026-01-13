Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UAE Severance

Somalia's central government faces a diplomatic dilemma as three autonomous regions defy its decision to sever ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The federal government annulled agreements with the UAE, citing sovereignty concerns over the Gulf nation's involvement in training military forces and investing in infrastructure.

Regional governments in Somaliland, Puntland, and Jubbaland have rejected the central administration's decision, insisting on maintaining their own relationships with the UAE. These regions have historically benefitted from UAE investments, particularly in ports and military facilities, enhancing their economic and security landscapes.

The UAE, a prominent player in the Horn of Africa, has been instrumental in fostering regional stability through economic investments and military aid. Despite Somalia's pivot, regional leaders emphasize continuity in agreements with the UAE, highlighting ongoing support in military logistics and development projects.