Tamil Nadu's Quest for State Autonomy: A New Panel Initiative

In a significant political move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin declared the formation of a committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph to investigate state autonomy concerns amid claims that the state's rights are being eroded by the Centre.

The panel, comprising former bureaucrat Ashok Vardhan Shetty and ex-State Planning Commission vice-chairman M Naganathan, will conduct an in-depth analysis of the Union-state dynamics, targeting the restoration of state rights. An interim report is expected by January 2026, with a comprehensive final report to follow in two years.

Chief Minister Stalin emphasized the need to evaluate the transfer of certain subjects from the State List to the Concurrent List under legal frameworks, citing the limitations imposed by national exams like NEET as a pressing example.

