Peace Returns to Murshidabad: The Aftermath of Waqf Act Protests
Security forces maintain strict vigilance in Murshidabad, West Bengal, as the area recovers from recent Waqf Act-related violence. The swift response from authorities, including deployment of BSF and CRPF personnel, aims to restore normalcy. Shops reopen and families return as officials promise compensation for affected residents.
- Country:
- India
Security forces in West Bengal's Murshidabad district have been on high alert to prevent further violence following protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Key areas like Jangipur, Dhuliyan, Suti, and Shamsherganj are under strict vigilance, although officials confirm no new violence was reported in the last 48 hours.
The situation in riot-stricken parts is improving, with shops reopening and displaced families returning, according to police reports. Violence had erupted last week, primarily in Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur, resulting in three deaths and numerous injuries as protests over the amended act escalated.
The TMC MP from Jangipur, Khalilur Rahman, has reassured residents of support, urging people to disregard rumors that could hinder peace efforts. Meanwhile, a BSF delegation has coordinated with local police to enhance patrolling. With over 210 arrests made, the district administration is also preparing compensation for those adversely affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Waqf Act
- Murshidabad
- violence
- security forces
- TMC
- BSF
- CRPF
- protests
- compensation
- normalcy
ALSO READ
Chandigarh DGP Surendra Singh Yadav Transferred to BSF: A Strategic Move
Chandigarh DGP Surendra Singh Yadav Transferred to BSF
Shah in Rajya Sabha accuses TMC of double standards on violence against women.
Women were assaulted in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, no action taken in RG Kar hospital incident: Amit Shah hits back at TMC.
Political Tensions Rise: Suvendu Adhikari's Accusations Against TMC