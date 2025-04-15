Left Menu

Peace Returns to Murshidabad: The Aftermath of Waqf Act Protests

Security forces maintain strict vigilance in Murshidabad, West Bengal, as the area recovers from recent Waqf Act-related violence. The swift response from authorities, including deployment of BSF and CRPF personnel, aims to restore normalcy. Shops reopen and families return as officials promise compensation for affected residents.

Updated: 15-04-2025 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in West Bengal's Murshidabad district have been on high alert to prevent further violence following protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Key areas like Jangipur, Dhuliyan, Suti, and Shamsherganj are under strict vigilance, although officials confirm no new violence was reported in the last 48 hours.

The situation in riot-stricken parts is improving, with shops reopening and displaced families returning, according to police reports. Violence had erupted last week, primarily in Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur, resulting in three deaths and numerous injuries as protests over the amended act escalated.

The TMC MP from Jangipur, Khalilur Rahman, has reassured residents of support, urging people to disregard rumors that could hinder peace efforts. Meanwhile, a BSF delegation has coordinated with local police to enhance patrolling. With over 210 arrests made, the district administration is also preparing compensation for those adversely affected.

