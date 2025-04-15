Overnight Attacks Shake French Prisons: A Minister's Response

In a bold move to address escalating tensions, French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin has confirmed that several prisons across the country were attacked overnight. These attacks, ranging from vehicle burnings to automatic weapons fire, highlight a serious security challenge.

Darmanin announced his intention to visit Toulon, one of the severely affected cities, in a show of solidarity with the prison staff coping with this violence. He emphasized the nation's resolve in tackling the root cause most linked to such unrest: drug trafficking.

The incidents are seen as attempts to intimidate prison staff and disrupt law and order. However, the French government is committed to undermining the criminal networks responsible, aiming to restore stability and safety within its correctional facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)