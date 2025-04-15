Left Menu

Escape and Capture: The Dramatic Re-Arrest of a Convicted Murderer

Delhi Police re-arrested Jitender Singh, a death row convict, who jumped furlough after being sentenced for a gruesome patricide in 2008. Singh was found near New Delhi Railway Station in disguise. He admitted evading surrender and was sent back to jail following his capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police officers have successfully captured Jitender Singh, a death row convict who had previously eluded law enforcement after jumping furlough. Singh, notorious for a horrific human sacrifice killing in 2008, was detained near the New Delhi Railway Station.

Originally sentenced to death in 2011 for the brutal beheading of his father, Singh's release for a short furlough in July 2024 eventually led to his disappearance. Despite extensive efforts, including raids in Amritsar, Singh remained at large until a tip-off indicated his whereabouts.

Cleverly disguised as a homeless man, Singh evaded detection until he was apprehended on Chelmsford Road. During questioning, he admitted to deliberately avoiding surrender, and authorities promptly returned him to custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

