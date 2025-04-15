Escape and Capture: The Dramatic Re-Arrest of a Convicted Murderer

Delhi Police officers have successfully captured Jitender Singh, a death row convict who had previously eluded law enforcement after jumping furlough. Singh, notorious for a horrific human sacrifice killing in 2008, was detained near the New Delhi Railway Station.

Originally sentenced to death in 2011 for the brutal beheading of his father, Singh's release for a short furlough in July 2024 eventually led to his disappearance. Despite extensive efforts, including raids in Amritsar, Singh remained at large until a tip-off indicated his whereabouts.

Cleverly disguised as a homeless man, Singh evaded detection until he was apprehended on Chelmsford Road. During questioning, he admitted to deliberately avoiding surrender, and authorities promptly returned him to custody.

