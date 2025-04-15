India Charts Bold Path to Defence Transformation at ‘Kalam & Kavach 2.0’

The Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), operating under the aegis of the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with Pentagon Press, successfully organized the second edition of the Defence Literature Festival — ‘Kalam & Kavach 2.0’ — at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

This year’s event, themed “Securing India’s Rise through Defence Reforms”, showcased India’s strategic ambitions for defence modernisation and self-reliance. Held on April 15, 2025, the festival emerged as a confluence of strategic thinking, defence innovation, and policy deliberation, drawing a wide spectrum of participants including senior officials from the Indian Armed Forces, policy strategists, academia, think tanks, defence industry experts, and renowned authors.

Focus on Defence Technology and Future Warfare

With an emphasis on future warfare and technological preparedness, the festival explored critical aspects of India's defence ecosystem. The event spotlighted the pivotal role of emerging and disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, cyber warfare, quantum computing, autonomous drones, space-based capabilities, and semiconductor advancements in redefining modern military operations.

A key highlight was the in-depth discussion on “Technology and Future Warfare”, where experts analyzed the transformational impact of integrated technologies across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains. As nations globally recalibrate their defence postures, India is advancing its own agenda with a keen focus on building resilient and technology-driven forces.

Advancing Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence Manufacturing

In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India), the event placed special emphasis on bolstering indigenous defence production. Speakers elaborated on ongoing reforms in the acquisition and procurement processes, fostering an ecosystem conducive to private sector participation, startups, and research institutions.

The panel on “Defence Manufacturing & Aatmanirbharta” discussed innovative policy measures, the importance of indigenous components in strategic platforms, the growing role of MSMEs in defence contracts, and mechanisms for efficient technology transfers. The audience heard how the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) has been streamlined to expedite decision-making and facilitate indigenous solutions.

Strategic Roadmap for National Security and Reforms

The broader strategic vision of the festival was to chart India’s trajectory towards a more agile, integrated, and mission-ready military posture. Key sessions delved into the challenges of multi-domain operations (MDO), emphasising the need for enhanced inter-service coordination, intelligence fusion, and rapid response mechanisms. The integration of cyber and space as operational domains was underscored as a crucial element of national defence architecture.

Additionally, contemporary maritime challenges, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, were addressed through discussions on strategic deterrence, naval expansion, and regional security partnerships. The agenda further included deliberations on India’s role in global diplomacy through strategic defence partnerships and joint development programs.

Declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms’

Delivering the keynote address, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh declared 2025 as the “Year of Reforms”, marking a transformative phase in India’s defence policy. He emphasized that this initiative would be instrumental in converting the Indian Armed Forces into a technologically-superior, combat-ready force prepared for future challenges.

The Defence Minister underlined the government’s unwavering focus on mission-mode implementation of key reforms, strengthening public-private partnerships, and accelerating the pace of innovation. His vision aligns with a future where India not only meets its defence needs indigenously but also emerges as a global hub for defence manufacturing and exports.

Looking Ahead: Bridging Strategy, Policy, and Capability

Kalam & Kavach 2.0 proved to be a dynamic platform bridging the worlds of strategic thought and operational capability. It facilitated dialogues that are crucial to shaping a forward-looking defence strategy. The confluence of military leaders, strategic thinkers, and industry innovators underscored the importance of cohesive reforms and cross-sector collaboration.

With India poised at a pivotal juncture in its defence transformation journey, the ideas and commitments forged at this event will likely resonate across national security planning and institutional reforms. As the Armed Forces embrace the twin pillars of indigenisation and innovation, Kalam & Kavach stands as a symbol of the synergy between the pen and the sword — strategy and strength — guiding India’s secure and sovereign rise.