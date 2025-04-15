Left Menu

India and Denmark Solidify Green Alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen discussed the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. They reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing collaboration across various sectors. The dialogue emphasized the upcoming India-Nordic Summit and underscored the partnership's role in promoting Danish investments for a green transition in India.

Updated: 15-04-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:49 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in talks with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, reaffirming their commitment to the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

Both leaders expressed enthusiasm for the third India-Nordic Summit, set to take place later this year in Norway, where further discussions are planned.

The leaders revisited the progress since the 2020 launch of the Green Strategic Partnership, noting its impact on Danish investments and the overall green transition in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

