India and Denmark Solidify Green Alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in talks with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, reaffirming their commitment to the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

Both leaders expressed enthusiasm for the third India-Nordic Summit, set to take place later this year in Norway, where further discussions are planned.

The leaders revisited the progress since the 2020 launch of the Green Strategic Partnership, noting its impact on Danish investments and the overall green transition in India.

