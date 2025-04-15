High-Stakes Controversy: National Herald Case Unfolds

The National Herald case has taken a dramatic turn as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet implicating top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in a 'criminal conspiracy' aimed at acquiring properties worth Rs 2,000 crore.

The ED alleges that an improper transfer of shares from Associated Journals Limited (AJL) to Young Indian, a private company where the Gandhis are significant shareholders, was executed for a nominal Rs 50 lakh, enabling them to assume beneficial ownership of AJL's assets.

While the Congress has dismissed the charges as political vendetta, accusing the government of targeting the party leadership, the ED maintains that their investigation, backed by a 2017 Income Tax Department order, reveals money laundering and tax evasion on a large scale. The legal battle is set to continue with key hearings in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)