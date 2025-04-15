Corruption Crackdown: Revenue Inspector Nabbed in Bribery Case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has captured a revenue inspector on allegations of accepting a bribe in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, according to a high-ranking official.

The inspector, identified as Santosh Kumar Chandrasen, was apprehended during a sting operation. His colleague, Ghanshyam Bhardwaj, who allegedly solicited the bribe, escaped capture.

Bhardwaj is reported to have demanded Rs 50,000 for the demarcation of two acres of land. ACB is intensively searching for him as the investigation continues.

