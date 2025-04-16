Tragic Demise Amidst Chaos: Taxi Driver Lynched in Ahmedabad

A chaotic scene unfolded in Ahmedabad's Juhapura area when a taxi driver was allegedly attacked by a mob following a series of collisions involving his vehicle. The incident left the driver, Kaushik Chauhan, dead amid suspicions of him being under the influence of alcohol.

The late-night event, according to police sources, saw the driver being pursued and apprehended by bystanders after causing multiple accidents. The chaotic chase eventually culminated in his death, with officials stating that it remains unclear if lynching was the cause, pending an autopsy report.

Authorities have detained five to six individuals as part of the ongoing probe into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Meanwhile, efforts are being made to gather evidence through CCTV footage, with questioning of those caught on camera in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)