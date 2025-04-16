Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Karnataka's Muslim Reservation Bill

The Karnataka Governor has reserved a Bill granting four per cent reservation to Muslims for the President's assent. Passed amid protests from the BJP, the Bill has sparked controversy, accused of being unconstitutional and politically motivated. The BJP is using it as a focal point in its state-wide protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political landscape is heating up as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot reserves a contentious Bill for the President's assent. This Bill, which grants a four per cent reservation to Muslims in government contracts, has been forwarded to the President after its passage in both houses of the Karnataka Legislature.

The Bill has created significant political tension, with the opposition BJP strongly opposing it. The BJP argues that the Bill lacks constitutional support, as it is based on religion, and accuses the ruling Congress of using it for appeasement politics. The controversy has become central to BJP's ongoing 'Janaakrosha Yatre' protests across the state.

Amid these developments, the Bill continues to polarize opinions, with its future now hinging on the President's decision. As Karnataka waits, the political fallout seems set to influence the state's broader political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

