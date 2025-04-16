Controversy Surrounds Karnataka's Muslim Reservation Bill

Karnataka's political landscape is heating up as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot reserves a contentious Bill for the President's assent. This Bill, which grants a four per cent reservation to Muslims in government contracts, has been forwarded to the President after its passage in both houses of the Karnataka Legislature.

The Bill has created significant political tension, with the opposition BJP strongly opposing it. The BJP argues that the Bill lacks constitutional support, as it is based on religion, and accuses the ruling Congress of using it for appeasement politics. The controversy has become central to BJP's ongoing 'Janaakrosha Yatre' protests across the state.

Amid these developments, the Bill continues to polarize opinions, with its future now hinging on the President's decision. As Karnataka waits, the political fallout seems set to influence the state's broader political discourse.

