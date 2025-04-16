Left Menu

Stepfather Arrested for Horrific Crime

A man in Phase 2 was arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter, police reported. The crime occurred on Monday while the girl was alone at home. Following a complaint by her mother, the accused was detained under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and POCSO Act provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:39 IST
A horrific incident unfolded in Phase 2 when a man was arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter. The crime took place on Monday as the young girl was alone at home, as reported by the police on Wednesday.

The girl's mother filed a complaint after learning about the incident. According to her statement, the accused, whom she married five years ago after her first husband's death, committed the crime and threatened the child to keep silent.

The police swiftly responded, arresting the suspect who hails from Bulandshahr but currently resides in Noida. The court has sent the accused to jail as further investigations continue.

