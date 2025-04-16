Stepfather Arrested for Horrific Crime

A horrific incident unfolded in Phase 2 when a man was arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter. The crime took place on Monday as the young girl was alone at home, as reported by the police on Wednesday.

The girl's mother filed a complaint after learning about the incident. According to her statement, the accused, whom she married five years ago after her first husband's death, committed the crime and threatened the child to keep silent.

The police swiftly responded, arresting the suspect who hails from Bulandshahr but currently resides in Noida. The court has sent the accused to jail as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)