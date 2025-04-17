Left Menu

Child Labor Crackdown: Minors Rescued in Thane

Two minor boys found working in hotels in Thane, Maharashtra, were rescued by police. The boys, aged 12 and 14, from Uttar Pradesh, were placed in a care home. Legal action was taken against the hotel operators under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:36 IST
Child Labor Crackdown: Minors Rescued in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have rescued two minors from hotels in Maharashtra's Thane district amidst a crackdown on illegal child labor practices. The boys, aged 12 and 14, were discovered during a police inspection conducted in the Bhiwandi area.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, the boys were removed from the hotel premises and subsequently relocated to a government care and protection facility. Police have registered a case against the hotel operators involved in employing these minors.

The legal proceedings are being carried out under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, aiming to address and curb the exploitation of underage individuals in the hospitality sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025