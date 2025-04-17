Child Labor Crackdown: Minors Rescued in Thane
Two minor boys found working in hotels in Thane, Maharashtra, were rescued by police. The boys, aged 12 and 14, from Uttar Pradesh, were placed in a care home. Legal action was taken against the hotel operators under the Juvenile Justice Act.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have rescued two minors from hotels in Maharashtra's Thane district amidst a crackdown on illegal child labor practices. The boys, aged 12 and 14, were discovered during a police inspection conducted in the Bhiwandi area.
Originally from Uttar Pradesh, the boys were removed from the hotel premises and subsequently relocated to a government care and protection facility. Police have registered a case against the hotel operators involved in employing these minors.
The legal proceedings are being carried out under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, aiming to address and curb the exploitation of underage individuals in the hospitality sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
