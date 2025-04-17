Left Menu

West Bengal's Law and Order: Murshidabad's Tumultuous Times

The West Bengal government reported to the Calcutta High Court that the law and order situation in violence-stricken Murshidabad is under control. Despite opposition claims of bomb blasts during communal riots, the state has taken steps to restore peace, while central forces remain deployed for stability.

Updated: 17-04-2025 15:02 IST
The West Bengal government has assured the Calcutta High Court that the situation in violence-affected Murshidabad district is now stable. This statement came amid allegations made by Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari, who claimed bomb blasts occurred during recent riots in the area.

During a court hearing, the government maintained that it has implemented measures to address the unrest and restore order. Meanwhile, the central government lawyer requested an extension of the deployment period for CAPF in Murshidabad due to ongoing sensitivities.

Currently, around 17 central force companies operate in the most affected regions, while some families displaced by recent violence have returned home. Others are sheltered in a relief camp in Malda, following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

