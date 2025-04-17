Supreme Court's Waqf Act Ruling: A Win for Opposition
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, seeing it as a victory for the opposition's stance. The Court directed the government to respond within a week, maintaining the 'waqf by user' status quo. Congress and opposition parties believe the Act violates constitutional principles.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala praised the Supreme Court's recent ruling on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, describing it as a significant validation of his party's position and that of other opposition groups regarding the controversial law.
Speaking at a press conference, the former Kerala minister argued that the Act runs counter to constitutional principles. The Supreme Court has given the central government a week to clarify its stance, promising that properties categorized under 'waqf by user' or 'waqf by deed' will remain unchanged until the next hearing.
Naseem Khan, Maharashtra Congress vice-president, expressed optimism that the law, which attempts to improve waqf property management, will be repealed following detailed reviews. He criticized the BJP for allegedly spreading disinformation and ramrodding the bill through Parliament using its majority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Waqf
- Amendment Act
- Supreme Court
- Chennithala
- Congress
- BJP
- opposition
- law
- waqf properties
- Constitution
ALSO READ
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown
Republican Jimmy Patronis wins special election to US House in Florida's 1st Congressional District, reports AP.
Randy Fine's Triumph in Florida's High-Stakes Congressional Race
Senate Republicans Forge Ahead with Ambitious Tax and Spending Plans Amidst Fierce Opposition
Opposition Stands Firm Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill