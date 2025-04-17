Supreme Court's Waqf Act Ruling: A Win for Opposition

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala praised the Supreme Court's recent ruling on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, describing it as a significant validation of his party's position and that of other opposition groups regarding the controversial law.

Speaking at a press conference, the former Kerala minister argued that the Act runs counter to constitutional principles. The Supreme Court has given the central government a week to clarify its stance, promising that properties categorized under 'waqf by user' or 'waqf by deed' will remain unchanged until the next hearing.

Naseem Khan, Maharashtra Congress vice-president, expressed optimism that the law, which attempts to improve waqf property management, will be repealed following detailed reviews. He criticized the BJP for allegedly spreading disinformation and ramrodding the bill through Parliament using its majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)