Qatar's Diplomatic Dance: Building Bridges with Russia

Emir Sheikh Tamim supports building ties with Russia as Syria's new leadership seeks strategic relations post-Assad. Russia strives to uphold military influence in Syria and discusses regional stability, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Both countries enhance financial collaboration with a significant joint fund investment as diplomatic dialogues continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:01 IST
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani assured Russian President Vladimir Putin of Syria's intention to build relations with Moscow after Ahmed al-Sharaa replaced Bashar al-Assad. The assurance aims to maintain Russia's strategic grip on its military bases in Syria.

Both leaders discussed the ongoing unrest in Syria and the critical need for humanitarian aid. Putin affirmed Russia's commitment to Syria's sovereignty and integrity, while Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted Russia's open dialogue with Middle Eastern nations regarding its ties with Syria.

The discussion also covered the volatile Israeli-Palestinian situation, where Qatar acts as a mediator. Efforts to restore the Gaza ceasefire continue amid challenges. An agreement to bolster the joint Qatar-Russia investment fund signifies enhanced economic ties, as Qatar emerges as a key partner in Russian infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

