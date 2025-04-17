Left Menu

Global Diplomatic Diary: Major Events and Presentations Through June

This content provides a comprehensive schedule of significant global diplomatic events and meetings, such as state visits, economic forums, and commemorations. Highlights include the U.S. Vice President's visits to Italy and India, various state visits by global leaders, and economic meetings like the G20 finance ministers meeting.

Global Diplomatic Diary: Major Events and Presentations Through June
A globally significant agenda of diplomatic and economic activities is set to unfold over the coming weeks as various leaders embark on a series of official visits and participate in substantial international forums. The diary notes key events involving top-tier officials from countries like Russia, Iran, and the United States, among others.

Remarkably, April will see U.S. Vice President JD Vance traveling to Italy, followed by India, marking major diplomatic engagements that coincide with the G20 finance ministers meeting in Washington D.C. Meanwhile, Moscow will host discussions led by Iran's foreign minister.

May features significant commemorations and anniversary observations while ensuring ongoing dialogues on energy security, trade, and global finance persist through forums like the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council and the World Economic Summit.

