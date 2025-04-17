Six New Judges Sworn in at Allahabad High Court

On Friday, the Allahabad High Court witnessed the swearing-in of six new judges from the higher judicial services. The ceremony took place in the courtroom of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, with all associated judges in attendance.

The newly inducted judges include Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Anil Kumar, Sandeep Jain, Avnish Saxena, Madan Pal Singh, and Harvir Singh. This raises the number of judges in the High Court to 88, although the court's sanctioned capacity stands at 160.

Rajiv Bharti, the Registrar General of Allahabad High Court, confirmed that the oath-taking ceremony began at 10 am, followed by regular court proceedings starting at 11 am. This event marks a significant step in addressing judicial vacancies in the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)