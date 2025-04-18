Stabbing in Seelampur Sparks Political Outcry
The fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, has ignited a political clash between the BJP and AAP, each blaming the other for the city's worsening law and order. Both parties promised justice and assured swift action by law enforcement.
The stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, has incited a blame game between the ruling BJP and the opposition AAP. Leaders from both sides are holding each other responsible for the reportedly declining law and order situation in the capital.
On Friday, AAP leader Atishi criticized the BJP-led Central Government and Delhi Police for failing to protect citizens, questioning their commitment to safety. In response, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also condemned the murder and promised swift legal action, urging calm among the public.
Both sides assured the victim's family of justice, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta personally ensuring law enforcement involvement. The police have reportedly identified most of the suspects in the case and are conducting a thorough investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
