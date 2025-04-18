Left Menu

Stabbing in Seelampur Sparks Political Outcry

The fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, has ignited a political clash between the BJP and AAP, each blaming the other for the city's worsening law and order. Both parties promised justice and assured swift action by law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 14:18 IST
Stabbing in Seelampur Sparks Political Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, has incited a blame game between the ruling BJP and the opposition AAP. Leaders from both sides are holding each other responsible for the reportedly declining law and order situation in the capital.

On Friday, AAP leader Atishi criticized the BJP-led Central Government and Delhi Police for failing to protect citizens, questioning their commitment to safety. In response, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also condemned the murder and promised swift legal action, urging calm among the public.

Both sides assured the victim's family of justice, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta personally ensuring law enforcement involvement. The police have reportedly identified most of the suspects in the case and are conducting a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025