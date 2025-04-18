Left Menu

Haryana's Drug Prevention Initiatives: A Comprehensive Approach

Haryana's Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi led a state-level meeting to bolster anti-drug efforts, emphasizing inspections of de-addiction centers, stricter chemist regulations, and enhancing 'Prahari Clubs' with parental involvement. New initiatives focus on awareness, legal compliance, and rehabilitation to combat drug-related issues effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:41 IST
Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi chaired a key meeting of the state-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) committee on Friday, aimed at strengthening the battle against drug-related crimes.

The meeting, which took place via videoconferencing, involved Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police. It highlighted the importance of a comprehensive strategy to address the challenges posed by drug abuse and trafficking.

During the session, Rastogi instructed Deputy Commissioners to undertake inspections of drug de-addiction centers across Haryana and submit compliance reports by April 22. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to ensure accountability, enhance operational standards, and improve rehabilitation outcomes.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra emphasized identifying deficiencies while acknowledging improvements and recommending actionable changes to elevate service quality at these centers.

Further, Rastogi directed the Food and Drug Administration to tighten regulations at chemist shops, including mandatory CCTV installation and visible licence displays, to curb the illegal sale of controlled substances and improve consumer safety.

Enhancements to the 'Prahari Clubs' were also proposed, aiming to include parents alongside teachers in awareness activities targeting student drug abuse.

SANKALP, a new authority launched by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, will focus on comprehensive awareness, preventive education, and rehabilitation support to protect youth from substance abuse.

Furthermore, a digital monitoring system for de-addiction services has been developed by the SEWA Department, with successful pilot tests in Ambala and Panchkula, soon to be implemented statewide.

Director General O P Singh of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau praised the registration of 834 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act between January and March 2025, alongside extensive awareness programs and youth engagement initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

