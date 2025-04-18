Left Menu

Shocking Incident: Teen Accused of Heinous Crime

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the horrific crime of raping a 5-year-old girl in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The accused allegedly enticed the young victim with chocolates before committing the act on April 16. The case is currently under investigation, but the suspect remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case that has shocked the community, a 14-year-old boy stands accused of raping a 5-year-old girl in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The incident, which reportedly took place on April 16, unfolded when the boy allegedly lured the young victim with chocolates.

The crime further escalates in brutality as the boy is also accused of committing unnatural acts with the child. Details of the investigation have emerged from the Bhiwandi Town police station, as authorities work to bring the suspect to justice.

Legal proceedings are underway with charges filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Despite these moves, law enforcement has yet to detain the suspect, raising concerns within the local community about safety and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

