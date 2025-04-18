Supreme Court's Verdict: A Democratic Reset
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin praised the Supreme Court's latest judgment on governors, stating it challenges anti-democratic forces. He criticized the politicization of constitutional offices, advocating for governing by elected officials, and asserted that no one is above the law.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the Supreme Court's recent ruling on governors as a significant stride towards democratic reinforcement. Stalin refrained from directly addressing Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's criticism but shared commentary from a journalist and editorials denouncing Dhankar's stance.
Stalin highlighted that since India adopted its Constitution over 75 years ago, certain issues have arisen due to the politicization of key constitutional offices. He accused these positions of undermining opposition governments and promoting right-wing ideologies in public discourse.
The chief minister emphasized that democratic governance should be led by elected officials rather than appointed figures. According to Stalin, the Supreme Court's ruling serves as a necessary course correction that many who oppose democratic values find perturbing. He concluded by urging the true implementation of this reset.
