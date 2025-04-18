Left Menu

Supreme Court's Verdict: A Democratic Reset

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin praised the Supreme Court's latest judgment on governors, stating it challenges anti-democratic forces. He criticized the politicization of constitutional offices, advocating for governing by elected officials, and asserted that no one is above the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:29 IST
Supreme Court's Verdict: A Democratic Reset
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the Supreme Court's recent ruling on governors as a significant stride towards democratic reinforcement. Stalin refrained from directly addressing Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's criticism but shared commentary from a journalist and editorials denouncing Dhankar's stance.

Stalin highlighted that since India adopted its Constitution over 75 years ago, certain issues have arisen due to the politicization of key constitutional offices. He accused these positions of undermining opposition governments and promoting right-wing ideologies in public discourse.

The chief minister emphasized that democratic governance should be led by elected officials rather than appointed figures. According to Stalin, the Supreme Court's ruling serves as a necessary course correction that many who oppose democratic values find perturbing. He concluded by urging the true implementation of this reset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025