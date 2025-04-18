Mozambique Seeks Fresh IMF Lending Program
Mozambique has begun discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new lending program to align with the new government's priorities. Talks will follow an IMF visit to Maputo where reviews of the existing program were paused to consider the request for a fresh approach.
Mozambique is initiating talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to devise a new lending program, a spokesman confirmed on Friday.
The IMF spokesperson revealed this decision aims to synchronize IMF aid with the incoming government's priorities and long-term vision. Meanwhile, an IMF delegation visited Mozambique's capital, Maputo, from February 19 to March 4, 2025, to evaluate the execution of policies under the current Extended Credit Facility.
Following this visit, Mozambican authorities and IMF staff mutually agreed to stall reviews on the existing program as negotiations for a new approach begin.
