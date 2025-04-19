Tragedy Strikes at Ecuador Cockfighting Ring
An overnight attack at a cockfighting ring in Manabi, Ecuador, has left at least 12 people dead, with several others injured. The tragic incident underscores ongoing safety concerns in the region. Details remain scarce as local authorities investigate the motives and parties involved.
A deadly attack took place at a cockfighting ring in Manabi, a coastal province in Ecuador, leaving a grim toll of at least 12 lives lost. Police confirmed the number of deceased while also reporting multiple injuries, though the exact figures are yet to be disclosed.
The violent event unfolded overnight at the popular rooster fighting venue, attracting strong condemnation from community leaders and raising alarm over public safety issues. As the investigation progresses, law enforcement is piecing together the sequence of events and identifying potential suspects.
The tragedy highlights the broader challenge of curbing violence in this region, where such gatherings are commonplace. The attacks have prompted urgent calls for stricter security measures and a reevaluation of local law enforcement strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
