Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Ecuador Cockfighting Ring

An overnight attack at a cockfighting ring in Manabi, Ecuador, has left at least 12 people dead, with several others injured. The tragic incident underscores ongoing safety concerns in the region. Details remain scarce as local authorities investigate the motives and parties involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 19-04-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 02:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Ecuador Cockfighting Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

A deadly attack took place at a cockfighting ring in Manabi, a coastal province in Ecuador, leaving a grim toll of at least 12 lives lost. Police confirmed the number of deceased while also reporting multiple injuries, though the exact figures are yet to be disclosed.

The violent event unfolded overnight at the popular rooster fighting venue, attracting strong condemnation from community leaders and raising alarm over public safety issues. As the investigation progresses, law enforcement is piecing together the sequence of events and identifying potential suspects.

The tragedy highlights the broader challenge of curbing violence in this region, where such gatherings are commonplace. The attacks have prompted urgent calls for stricter security measures and a reevaluation of local law enforcement strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025