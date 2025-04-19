Left Menu

Mystery Shooting: Son of Underworld Don Targeted Near Home

Ricky Rai, son of late underworld don N Muthappa Rai, was shot at by unidentified assailants near his Bidadi residence. The attack occurred while traveling to Bengaluru, injuring both Rai and his driver. The police have registered a case and are pursuing the suspects.

Updated: 19-04-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 09:23 IST
Ricky Rai, the son of the late infamous underworld don N Muthappa Rai, was allegedly targeted in a shooting near his residence in Bidadi, according to police reports on Saturday.

The incident, which took place around 1 am to 1.30 am on the road from Bidadi to Bengaluru, saw unidentified assailants opening fire on his car. The bullet struck through the driver's seat, causing injuries to both the driver and Rai, who was seated in the rear with his gunman.

Currently, Rai is receiving treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. Authorities have initiated a case and are actively working to apprehend the culprits behind the attack.

