Tragedy Strikes: Boy Drowns in Municipal Pool

An 11-year-old boy tragically drowned in a swimming pool owned by Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in Thane district on Sunday morning, according to local authorities.

The police have classified the incident as an accidental death, but the boy's parents allege negligence, stating that no lifeguard was on duty at the time of the mishap.

The boy, named Granth Mutha, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital after the incident occurred post 11:30 AM, but doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)