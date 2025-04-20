Tragedy Strikes: Boy Drowns in Municipal Pool
An 11-year-old boy, Granth Mutha, drowned in a municipal swimming pool in Thane district. His parents claim there was no lifeguard present at the time. The police have registered the incident as an accidental death and further investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-04-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
An 11-year-old boy tragically drowned in a swimming pool owned by Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in Thane district on Sunday morning, according to local authorities.
The police have classified the incident as an accidental death, but the boy's parents allege negligence, stating that no lifeguard was on duty at the time of the mishap.
The boy, named Granth Mutha, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital after the incident occurred post 11:30 AM, but doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Negligence and Preventable Causes Highlighted in Karnataka's Maternal Deaths Report
Tragic Loss: Mother and Newborn Die Amid Hospital Negligence Allegations
Tragedy at Thane Hospital: Allegations of Medical Negligence
Bomb Scare Hoax on Jaipur-Mumbai Flight Sparks Police Investigation
Probe Reveals Hospital's Negligence in Denial of Admission