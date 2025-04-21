Journalist Charged: A Media Manipulation Case in Gujarat

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Mahesh Langa, a journalist based in Gujarat, under the anti-money laundering law. The move comes as part of a case alleging Langa's involvement in extortion and media manipulation.

According to the ED, Langa, a correspondent for 'The Hindu', used his media influence to threaten individuals, forcing them to pay large sums of money to avoid defamation through news articles. This scheme, reportedly leading to significant financial losses for several individuals, resulted in Langa's arrest in February.

The charges stem from FIRs filed by the Gujarat Police, accusing Langa of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and extortion. Despite his lawyer denying these allegations, the ED has also attached an office premises in Ahmedabad linked to the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)