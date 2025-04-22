Left Menu

Grim Discovery: Suitcase with Woman's Body Found in Kolkata

A woman's body was discovered in a suitcase in Kolkata's Baguiati area, prompting a police investigation. The unidentified body bore injury marks and was left near a drain. This chilling incident draws parallels to a similar crime in Kumartuli earlier this year involving a suitcase and a family dispute.

A sinister discovery was made in Kolkata's Baguiati area when a woman's body was found stuffed in a suitcase near a drain, prompting a swift police investigation.

Authorities reported that the body bore injury marks and appeared to have been dumped overnight. The woman's identity remains unknown as the investigation continues.

This unsettling incident has echoes of a February case in Kumartuli, where a woman and her daughter were caught trying to dispose of a body in a suitcase, later identified as the mother-in-law of the daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

